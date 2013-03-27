FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lithium-ion battery overheats on Mitsubishi Motors hybrid
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 9:49 AM / in 5 years

Lithium-ion battery overheats on Mitsubishi Motors hybrid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - A lithium-ion battery on a single Mitsubishi Motors Corp Outlander plug-in hybrid overheated last week, the Japanese carmaker said on Wednesday, as the technology faces scrutiny following failures on Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner jets.

The hybrid was being charged for delivery when the battery, which was supplied from joint venture owned by Japan’s GS Yuasa Corp, Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi Motors, was found damaged and emitting a strange odour. The incident caused no injuries or damage to the dealership.

Kyoto-based GS Yuasa is also the maker of lithium-ion batteries for the Dreamliner jet, which has been grounded since January after two power packs on separate aircraft overheated.

A Mitsubishi Motors official said at a briefing in Tokyo that the Outlander battery is made in different factory and has a different design from the ones used by Boeing.

Mitsubishi Motors, which has delivered around 4,000 Outlanders and has orders for 8,000 more vehicles, will halt production and deliveries to determine the cause of the problem. The stoppage is estimated to take a week or two, the official said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.