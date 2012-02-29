UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Heavy to launch Japan's rocket - Nikkei

March 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd may handle the entire launch operation for Japan’s H-IIB rocket on behalf of the nation’s aerospace agency, the Nikkei reported.

Mitsubishi may be entrusted with the launch vehicle’s manufacturing and marketing, making it easier to clinch emerging-market orders for satellite launches, the daily said.

The deal hinges on the firm’s third launch of the large rocket, scheduled for this summer. Mitsubishi Heavy completed its second successful launch of the H-IIB in January 2011, the business daily said.

The heavy-machinery maker, which has been entrusted with blasting H-IIA rockets into space over the last several years, achieved a 95 percent success rate from 20 launches last December, the Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi Heavy is scheduled to launch a South Korean satellite, possibly by the end of this year, marking its first overseas order using the H-IIA rocket, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)