Mitsubishi to review MRJ regional jet delivery schedule, fresh delay possible

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on Wednesday it is reviewing the delivery schedule of its Mitsubishi Regional Jet, pointing to a possible fresh delay to putting into operation Japan’s first commercial passenger plane in half a century.

In a joint statement with parent company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Aircraft said it was reviewing the entire schedule from testing to the first delivery and would release the results of the review before the end of December.

That means a possible delay, a source with knowledge of the review said on condition they weren’t identified.

The $47 million, 100 seat MRJ, which made its maiden test flight last month, represents Japan’s long-held ambition to reestablish a commercial aircraft industry that was dismantled by the United States after Japan’s defeat in World War Two. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by David Holmes)