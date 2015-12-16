FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi to review MRJ regional jet delivery schedule, fresh delay possible
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi to review MRJ regional jet delivery schedule, fresh delay possible

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp said on Wednesday it is reviewing the delivery schedule of its Mitsubishi Regional Jet, pointing to a possible fresh delay to putting into operation Japan’s first commercial passenger plane in half a century.

In a joint statement with parent company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Aircraft said it was reviewing the entire schedule from testing to the first delivery and would release the results of the review before the end of December.

That means a possible delay, a source with knowledge of the review said on condition they weren’t identified.

The $47 million, 100 seat MRJ, which made its maiden test flight last month, represents Japan’s long-held ambition to reestablish a commercial aircraft industry that was dismantled by the United States after Japan’s defeat in World War Two.

After earlier delays added three years to the programme, a new delivery postponement could hurt the Japanese company’s chances of winning fresh orders in the regional jet market, dominated by Canada’s Bombardier Inc and Brazil’s Embraer SA.

Japan’s biggest carrier ANA Holdings is slated to take delivery in June 2017 of the first MRJ, which has secured 223 firm orders, most recently in January when Japan Airlines asked for 32 planes.

The biggest single order, for up to 200 aircraft, was from U.S. regional airline group SkyWest Inc.

Japan’s biggest carmaker, Toyota Motor Corp, and the its largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp, each own a 10 percent stake in the MRJ venture. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.