6 months ago
Mitsubishi Materials resumes operations at Indonesia copper smelter - spokesman
March 3, 2017 / 4:32 AM / 6 months ago

Mitsubishi Materials resumes operations at Indonesia copper smelter - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Material Corp resumed operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter on Thursday after fixing a minor problem, a spokesman said on Friday.

The company on Wednesday halted operations at the Gresik smelter, owned by PT Smelting, due to a technical issue.

PT Smelting is 60.5 percent owned by Mitsubishi Materials, while Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit holds 25 percent.

The outage affected Freeport, whose exports of concentrate have been halted in a dispute over mining rights.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Richard Pullin

