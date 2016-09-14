FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawson share trade halted after Mitsubishi tender offer report
September 14, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Lawson share trade halted after Mitsubishi tender offer report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Trade in Lawson Inc shares was suspended by the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday morning following reports that Mitsubishi Corp may raise its stake in the Japanese convenience store operator and make it a subsidiary.

Mitsubishi Corp is considering raising its stake to 51 percent from 33.4 percent through a tender offer that could cost more than 140 billion yen ($1.4 billion), public broadcaster NHK and the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The Tokyo bourse said on its website that Lawson trade was suspended pending statements from the companies.

$1 = 102.4300 yen Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
