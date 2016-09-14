FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mitsubishi Corp to make Lawson a subsidiary - source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 14, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

Mitsubishi Corp to make Lawson a subsidiary - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp plans to raise its stake in Lawson Inc to more than 50 percent from 33 percent now and make the Japanese convenience store chain a subsidiary, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Lawson declined to comment. Mitsubishi Corp, a trading firm, was not immediately available for comment.

The Nikkei newspaper reporter earlier that Mitsubishi Corp was considering increasing its stake through a tender offer that could cost more than 140 billion yen ($1.4 billion).

Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu, additional reporting by kaori kaneko, writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.