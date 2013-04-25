FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi Motors books record $382 mln net profit in FY 12/13
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 7:15 AM / in 4 years

Mitsubishi Motors books record $382 mln net profit in FY 12/13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp’s net profit rose 58.7 percent year-on-year to hit a record of 38.0 billion yen ($382.4 million) in the financial year ended March, helped by the yen’s rapid depreciation, cost cuts and Japan’s green car subsidies.

It booked a 26.5 billion yen operating profit for the quarter ended in March, a 5.2 percent rise year-on-year.

In the current financial year ending March 2014, it expects to book 100 billion yen in operating profit.

Japan’s seventh-biggest automaker by sales volume has been embroiled in several recalls, and was warned by the transport ministry this week that it needed to act more quickly to deal with problems require vehicle recalls.

President Osamu Masuko told reporters on Thursday that the company will set up a committee to improve quality control.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.