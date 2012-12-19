FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
M'bishi Motors to recall 1.2 mln cars to fix engine part
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2012 / 6:58 AM / 5 years ago

M'bishi Motors to recall 1.2 mln cars to fix engine part

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors will recall about 1.2 million 660 cc minicar vehicles sold in Japan due to problems in engine oil seals, a part that prevents engine oil from leaking, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.

The pullback is likely to cost Mitsubishi about 7.5 billion yen ($89.3 million), and the costs have yet to be included in the firm’s 2012/13 forecast, the company said in a statement.

Mitsubishi will recall some Minica and Minicab models, as well as other 660 cc models, sold in Japan between 1996 to 2004.

No vehicles are affected outside of Japan, a Mitsubishi spokesman said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.