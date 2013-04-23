FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

Mitsubishi Motors recalls 3,839 Outlander plug-in hybrids in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it will recall 3,839 Outlander plug-in hybrids sold in Japan due to a problem in the software that controls the front and rears motors.

The recall announcement on Tuesday comes just weeks after the company stopped production and shipments of the Outlander plug-in hybrid in late March for a separate problem due to overheating of a lithium-ion battery.

The Outlander plug-in hybrid is only sold in Japan. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

