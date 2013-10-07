FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Motors to sell pickup trucks in Myanmar in 2014
October 7, 2013 / 9:45 AM / 4 years ago

Mitsubishi Motors to sell pickup trucks in Myanmar in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp will start selling its pickup trucks in Myanmar around January next year, it said on Monday, joining the rush by global carmakers to offer new vehicles in the Southeast Asian country’s nascent auto market.

Mitsubishi Motors, which already has a shop in Yangon that provides after service to used Mitsubishi cars, will import its pickup truck L200 from Thailand and sell them in Myanmar, the company said in a statement.

Japan’s Nissan Motor Co, Suzuki Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp, as well as U.S. carmakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors, are already selling or have expressed intentions to sell new vehicles in Myanmar that until recently was under international economic sanctions.

