Mitsubishi Motors aims to almost double China sales in 3 years
November 6, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

Mitsubishi Motors aims to almost double China sales in 3 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday it aims to almost double its sales in China to 200,000 vehicles in the year through March 2017, compared with the 110,000 vehicles it expects to sell this business year.

It also forecast sales of 390,000 vehicles in the ASEAN region in 2016/17, the final year of its new mid-term business plan, up from 270,000 projected this year, and 110,000 vehicles in Russia, up from 90,000. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

