Mitsubishi Motors to offer up to $2.13 bln in new shares -filing

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp filed a shelf registration on Wednesday under which the Japanese automaker may offer up to 210 billion yen ($2.13 billion) in ordinary shares.

A capital increase by Mitsubishi Motors, which would mark its emergence from a decade of financial support from group companies, could allow the car maker to pay back its biggest shareholders for a 2004 bailout and resume dividend payments after a year and a half. ($1 = 98.5450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)