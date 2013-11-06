FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi Motors to offer up to $2.13 bln in new shares -filing
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

Mitsubishi Motors to offer up to $2.13 bln in new shares -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp filed a shelf registration on Wednesday under which the Japanese automaker may offer up to 210 billion yen ($2.13 billion) in ordinary shares.

A capital increase by Mitsubishi Motors, which would mark its emergence from a decade of financial support from group companies, could allow the car maker to pay back its biggest shareholders for a 2004 bailout and resume dividend payments after a year and a half. ($1 = 98.5450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.