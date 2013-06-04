FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Motors recalls 4,313 Outlander plug-in hybrids
June 4, 2013

Mitsubishi Motors recalls 4,313 Outlander plug-in hybrids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Tuesday recalled 4,313 Outlander SUV plug-in hybrids in Japan to fix faulty lithium-ion batteries that may overheat, the second time it has asked most owners to bring the vehicle in for repairs.

The carmaker recalled a total of 4,428 cars, including 115 other electrical vehicles such as its iMiEV. In April Mitsubishi Motors recalled 3,839 Outlander plug-in hybrids to fix a problem in the software that controls the front and rears motors.

Mitsubishi Motors says the risk of overheating in the lithium hybrid batteries is likely the result of battery cells having been damaged after they were dropped during production.

Batteries in the Outlander plug-in hybrids are supplied by a joint venture; Lithium Energy Japan, owned by GS Yuasa Corp , Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsubishi Motors. Kyoto-based GS Yuasa is also the battery maker for Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner jets.

