July 31, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

Hitachi says to supply $224 mln loan to Renesas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd said on Friday it will supply a 17.5 billion yen ($223.8 million) loan to prop up struggling chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp on Oct. 1.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp, which like Hitachi is a major shareholder in Renesas, earlier said it would provide 14.5 billion yen to the chipmaker.

Renesas has said it plans to reduce its workforce by 12 percent and halve the number of domestic plants within three years to better compete against tough overseas competitors. ($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)

