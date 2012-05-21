Mitsubishi Elec: may offer support to Renesas

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp may support loss-making chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp along with Renesas’s other parent firms Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp, Mitsubishi Electric’s president Kenichiro Yamanishi said on Monday.

“We would like to discuss support measures for Renesas with the other parent firms, should Renesas ask for aid,” Yamanishi told reporters at a news conference.

Renesas has yet to ask Mitsubishi Electric for help, he said. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)