Mitsubishi Elec: to supply $185 mln loan to Renesas

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Tuesday it would provide 14.5 billion yen ($185.5 million) in loans to help prop up struggling chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp, in which it is a shareholder.

The loan will be made on Oct. 1, Mitsubishi Electric executive officer Hiroki Yoshimatsu told reporters at an earnings news conference.

Renesas, a product of successive mergers of the chip divisions of Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi Ltd and NEC Corp, has said it plans to reduce its work force by 12 percent and halve the number of domestic plants within three years to better compete against tough overseas competitors. ($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)