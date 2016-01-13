MOVES-Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Hong Kong names new CEO

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, said Yasutaka Suehiro will replace Trent Hagland as chief executive and head of Asia.

Hagland, who has held the CEO role for four years, decided to resign for personal reasons and will work with Suehiro until a transition on April 29.

Suehiro has worked at Mitsubishi UFJ for 28 years and is currently deputy CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA) Ltd. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)