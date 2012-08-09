FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mitsubishi recalls some EVs in US, Canada
August 9, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mitsubishi recalls some EVs in US, Canada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Mitsubishi corrects number of affected vehicles in Canada)

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp is recalling a small number of its all-electric cars in the United States due to the possibility that the front and side airbag systems may be deactivated.

The Japanese automaker is recalling 261 of its 2012 model i-MiEV subcompact hatchbacks because an incompatibility between the airbag sensors and the self-diagnostic software may cause the side and curtain airbags not to deploy, or the front airbags to deploy late in a crash, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

If the airbag system were deactivated, a warning light would illuminate to alert the driver, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mitsubishi, which will replace the sensors, was unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue, according to NHTSA documents.

A similar recall also will be launched in Canada, affecting up to 49 vehicles, according to NHTSA documents and Mitsubishi officials. (Reporting By Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

