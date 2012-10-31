FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Elec sees factory automation sales better by March
October 31, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Mitsubishi Elec sees factory automation sales better by March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Wednesday it expects sales of its factory automation equipment to improve toward the end of the financial year to next March 31.

“We had expected a recovery in the second half of the fiscal year (to March), but that is difficult to expect now,” Mitsubishi Electric Executive Officer Hiroki Yoshimatsu told reporters at a news conference on the firm’s July-September earnings.

Mitsubishi Electric, which competes with Rockwell Automation Inc, trimmed its sales outlook by 2.7 percent to 3.6 trillion yen ($45.24 billion), mainly due to a slowdown in sales of equipment used to automate factory lines in China. Demand is now weakening in Taiwan and Korea, Yoshimatsu said.

