FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi Electric to pay 50 bln yen fine to Japan defense ministry - Nikkei
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 19, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

Mitsubishi Electric to pay 50 bln yen fine to Japan defense ministry - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp will likely have to pay about 50 billion yen ($593 million) in fines to the Japanese defense ministry for overcharging for defense equipment, the Nikkei business daily reported.

In January, Japan’s Defense Ministry said it has suspended dealings with Mitsubishi Electric, saying the manufacturer overcharged for its services.

The combined amount to be paid back by Mitsubishi Electric and its group companies will likely reach around 60 billion yen, or half the firm’s 120 billion yen estimate for group net profit in the current year ending in March, the daily said.

The company will also have to pay penalties and refund money to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which could take the total fine amount to as much as 70 billion yen, the paper reported. ($1 = 84.2600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.