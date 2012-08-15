FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi Estate's debts to reach all-time high-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 15, 2012 / 7:11 PM / in 5 years

Mitsubishi Estate's debts to reach all-time high-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Estate Co’s debts will touch an all-time high of 2.11 trillion yen ($26.76 billion) at the end of the fiscal year as it includes special-purpose companies handling redevelopment to its consolidated earnings, the Nikkei business daily said.

Real estate firms often use special-purpose companies (SPCs) to keep large projects off their books to prevent their balance sheets from ballooning, the daily said.

New accounting rules taking effect from the fiscal year ending March 2014 will require companies to include such SPCs to their consolidated earnings, Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi Estate, Japan’s largest property developer by market value, included six SPCs to its consolidated earnings in the first quarter of this year. This caused interest-bearing debt to grow about 350 billion yen, the daily said.

The company is lowering its consolidated pre-tax profit forecast for the year by 4 billion yen to 105 billion yen, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 78.8600 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.