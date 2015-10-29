FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2015 / 10:55 AM / in 2 years

MOVES-Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group hires Wootton, Price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s banking arm, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, appointed Ian Wootton and Richard Price to its corporate banking team in the European, Middle East and African region.

Wootton will join as managing director in healthcare sector and Price as managing director in telecoms, media and technology (TMT), the financial group said.

Wootton has been an independent adviser for Park Road Advisory and Price has worked with Lloyds Banking Group as its global head of TMT corporate banking coverage, covering the UK, United States and Asia. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

