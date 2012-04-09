FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Heavy to raise forklift output in China-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Heavy to raise forklift output in China-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd plans to boost production capacity at its forklift plant in Dalian, China, by nearly 70 percent within two to three years to keep pace with growing sales in the country and in Southeast Asia, the Nikkei reported.

The plant produces about 5,000 forklifts annually.

Production capacity at the plant will be raised to about 10,000 units from 6,000 at present, the Japanese daily added.

The heavy equipment manufacturer plans to raise output while keeping capital spending down by having more assembly personnel work in the plant’s existing buildings, the Nikkei said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.