UPDATE 1-Mitsubishi Regional Jet delivery to be delayed - Nikkei

April 5 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, will push back the initial deliveries of its Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) by about a year to 2015, The Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp was to hand over the first of 25 MRJs ordered by All Nippon Airways Co in the January-March quarter of 2014, the Japanese business daily said.

The company will provide a revised schedule to customers and parts suppliers as early as this month, the daily said.

This will be the second delay for the first small Japanese jet in roughly 50 years. In September 2009, the company had pushed back the development timetable, following a change to the design of the MRJ’s main wing, the Nikkei said.

The latest delay resulted from the discovery last year of missteps in the process used at the company’s Oye plant in Nagoya for inspecting parts for a Boeing aircraft, the business daily said.

The Mitsubishi unit aims to minimize the impact of the delay on its earnings by revising procurement and sales strategies under the new schedule, the newspaper said.

The break-even line for the MRJ is said to be 350-400 units. The company has so far received orders for 130 jets, including some that are not yet final, the daily reported. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)