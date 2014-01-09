FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five dead after explosion at Mitsubishi Materials plant in Japan -NHK
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 9, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Five dead after explosion at Mitsubishi Materials plant in Japan -NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Five people died in an explosion at a Mitsubishi Materials Corp chemicals plant in western Japan on Thursday, national broadcaster NHK reported, citing local police.

An official at the local fire department, in Yokkaichi, could not immediately confirm the deaths but told Reuters that 17 people had sustained injuries, five of them serious.

No other details were immediately available. An official at Mitsubishi Materials said the company was still gathering information.

The fire has been extinguished, the fire department official said. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.