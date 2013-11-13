FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho to raise full-year net profit forecast-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group Inc are set to raise their net profit forecast for the year ending in March, driven by encouraging results in the first half, the Nikkei reported.

Impairment charges on shareholdings will decrease and losses from writing off non-performing loans will shrink due to a rally in the stock market and economic recovery, the paper said.

The two groups had given conservative forecasts for earnings in their market trading operations at the start of the fiscal year in April.

Mitsubishi UFJ will raise its net profit forecast to 900 billion yen ($9.05 billion) from 760 billion yen, while Mizuho will raise it to about 600 billion yen from 500 billion yen, the business daily said.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc on Tuesday raised its earnings forecast for the year ending in March.

The combined net profit of the three megabanks will likely reach the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, topping the 2.2 trillion yen logged last fiscal year, Nikkei said. ($1 = 99.4150 Japanese yen) (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)

