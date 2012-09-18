M'bishi Motors, Yamaha to halt plants in China on Tuesday

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it will halt operations at one of its factories in China, a joint venture with the Guangzhou Automobile Group Co , on Tuesday following anti-Japanese demonstrations in China.

Yamaha Motor Co also said that it will suspend operations at four plants in China on Tuesday.

In addition to a motorcycle plant in Zhuzhou, Hunan province and a factory producing multi-purpose engines in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, Yamaha also decided to halt operations at its motorcycle plant and generator plant, both in Jiangsu province, a spokesman said.