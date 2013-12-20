FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi Motors lifts profit outlook on weaker yen, strong hybrid sales
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 20, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Mitsubishi Motors lifts profit outlook on weaker yen, strong hybrid sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors Corp lifted its operating profit forecast for this financial year by 20 percent to 120 billion yen ($1.2 billion) on Friday, helped by a weakening yen, cost cuts and strong sales of the Outlander SUV plug-in hybrid.

The carmaker also said raised its net profit outlook for the financial year ending in March 2014 by 23 percent to 100 billion yen.

The company will hold an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Dec. 26 to prepare for a public share offering as a part of its plan to pay back its top shareholders for support in a 2004 bailout.

$1 = 104.2300 Japanese yen Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.