FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Mitsubishi and Nissan full merger is not an option-chairman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 25, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 4 months ago

Mitsubishi and Nissan full merger is not an option-chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEKASI, Indonesia, April 25 (Reuters) - A full merger between Japanese car makers Mitsubishi Motors Corp (MMC) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd is not on the table, Carlos Ghosn, chairman of both firms, said on Tuesday.

"Full merger is not on the table. We want Mitsubishi to reform itself," said Ghosn, who was attending the opening ceremony of Mitsubishi's new factory on the outskirts of Jakarta.

He added though that it made sense for Mitsubishi to produce MPV parts for Nissan in Indonesia.

Last year, Nissan bought a controlling stake in MMC for $2.3 billion after the smaller Japanese company admitted to cheating on mileage tests. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.