Mitsubishi Motors aims to boost Indonesia market share-CEO

TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp is aiming to expand its Indonesian market share to 13 percent in the future from the current 8 percent, Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko said on Tuesday.

The Japanese automaker and its partners are investing $600 million to build a new plant where Mitsubishi Motors will build vehicles including a new multi-purpose vehicle from 2017, Masuko told reporters on the telephone. He was speaking in Jakarta. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Matt Driskill)