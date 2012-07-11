FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mitsubishi Motors to sell NedCar plant for 1 euro to VDL
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
July 11, 2012 / 4:11 AM / in 5 years

Mitsubishi Motors to sell NedCar plant for 1 euro to VDL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Motors said on Wednesday it will sell its car plant in the Netherlands, its only factory in Western Europe, to local busmaker VDL for 1 euro ($1.23), on condition that its 1,500 employees do not lose their jobs.

Mitsubishi Motors decided in February to end production by the end of this year at the Netherlands Car or NedCar plant, where it builds the Colt subcompact and the Outlander sport utility vehicle, with automakers facing sluggish demand in western Europe.

German premium carmaker BMW said last month it was considering building vehicles at the NedCar plant, and Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported earlier that VDL was set to start producing small cars at the plant for BMW.

Mitsubishi Motors’ statement made no reference to BMW.

NedCar, located in Born in the southern Netherlands near the borders with Belgium and Germany, started in 1991 as a three-way venture between Mitsubishi Motors, Volvo and the Dutch government. Mitsubishi Motors became the sole shareholder in 2001 after buying out its partners.

Mitsubishi Motors’ sales in Europe hit 340,000 vehicles in 2007/08 but slipped to 218,000 in 2011/12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.