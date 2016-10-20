Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan to hold media briefing

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Thursday said it would hold a joint news conference with Nissan Motor Co at 0715 GMT, to be attended by Mitsubishi Chairman and President Osamu Masuko and Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Ghosn would become chairman of Mitsubishi Motors as part of Nissan's plan to buy a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors, which has been struggling to recover from a mileage cheating scandal which came to light earlier this year.

Masuko will stay on as president of Mitsubishi Motors when the stake purchase is complete, one source with direct knowledge of the discussions told Reuters. Spokespeople at both Nissan Mitsubishi declined to comment.