Mitsubishi Motors says to raise up to $2.3 bln through public offering

TOKYO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Tuesday it would raise up to 241.63 billion yen ($2.31 billion) in a public share offering, slightly more than a plan announced in November.

The second-tier Japanese car maker, in the final stages of a decade-long revival campaign, said up to 210 billion yen would be used to buy back by the end of March most of the preferred shares issued to Mitsubishi group companies.

Mitsubishi Motors had filed a shelf registration in November to allow it to offer up to 210 billion yen in ordinary shares.

Group companies including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd , Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Mitsubishi Corp rescued Mitsubishi Motors in 2004 by taking the bulk of a preferred share offering after a failed tie-up with then-DaimlerChrysler AG.

The share offering would total as much as 272.57 billion yen, according to Thomson DealWatch.

Shares in Mitsubishi Motors ended up 0.4 percent at 1,131 yen on Tuesday. ($1 = 104.5250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)