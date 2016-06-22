Mitsubishi Motors to forecast annual net loss of $1.3 bln -Jiji

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp is likely to forecast a net loss of around 140 billion yen ($1.3 billion) for this business year, Jiji Press reported, as it faces hefty compensation costs and falling sales in the wake of a mileage-cheating scandal.

Mitsubishi, Japan's sixth-largest automaker, is scheduled to announce its projections for the year to March 2017 at 3 p.m. Tokyo time (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

The company admitted in April to overstating the mileage on four of its minivehicles, including two models it produced for Nissan Motor Co - problems it blamed on competitive pressures and poor oversight.

The loss would follow a 39 percent fall in net profit to 72.6 billion yen in the past business year, when Mitsubishi booked a special loss of 19.1 billion yen related to the mileage manipulation. ($1 = 104.4700 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)