FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Mitsubishi Motors says now expects operating loss for FY2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 19, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

Mitsubishi Motors says now expects operating loss for FY2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Wednesday it now expects to post an operating loss for the year ending next March, hurt by additional expenses and a stronger yen.

The automaker projected an operating loss of 28 billion yen ($270 million) instead of the previous forecast for a 25 billion yen profit.

It now expects a net loss of 240 billion yen, deeper than the earlier forecast for a 145 billion yen loss, also due to an impairment loss on a domestic factory and a slower-than-expected recovery in emerging markets.

$1 = 103.5800 yen Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.