Mitsubishi Motors to brief on falsified fuel economy data
April 26, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Mitsubishi Motors to brief on falsified fuel economy data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Tuesday said it would hold a media briefing later in the day after providing information to Japan’s Transport Ministry on its falsification of fuel economy data.

The Japanese automaker said that its Chief Operating Officer Tetsuro Aikawa will attend the briefing scheduled for 0730 GMT or 4:30 p.m. Tokyo time.

Mitsubishi said last week it overstated the fuel economy of four domestic models, including two produced for Nissan Motor Co , affecting 625,000 vehicles sold in Japan. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

