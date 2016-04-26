Mitsubishi used non-compliant fuel economy data since 1991 - source

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp used fuel economy testing methods that were not compliant with Japanese regulations since 1991, earlier than the automaker has stated, a source briefed on the issue told Reuters.

Mitsubishi last week admitted to falsifying fuel economy data for four minivehicle models in the Japanese market. It has also said it used testing methods which were not compliant with Japanese standards going back to at least 2002 to calculate fuel economy for other vehicle models.

The source declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

The news was first reported by the Nikkei business daily.

A Mitsubishi spokesman declined to comment. The company plans to hold a briefing later in the day.