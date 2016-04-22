RPT-Mitsubishi Motors manipulated mileage data on electric car -Sankei

(Repeats to attach to alert)

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp manipulated fuel economy data on its i-MiEV electric car and may have also misstated data on four other models, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday.

The automaker admitted earlier this week it had overstated the fuel efficiency of 625,000 cars across four models, including two that it produces for Nissan Motor Co.

Mitsubishi Motors had said there may be more models that used the same test methods that violate regulations, but it did not elaborate.

The company told Reuters it was checking the report.

The battery-run i-MiEV has helped Mitsubishi Motors become a producer of one of the world’s first mass-market electric cars.

The Sankei said the RVR, Outlander, Pajero and Minicab MiEV models were also suspected of using illegal test methods. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)