Mitsubishi Motors' mileage cheating undermines trust -Japan's Suga
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 21, 2016 / 3:02 AM / a year ago

Mitsubishi Motors' mileage cheating undermines trust -Japan's Suga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday that Mitsubishi Motors Corp’s manipulation of fuel economy data for several vehicle models undermines consumers’ trust.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the automaker’s manipulation of test data was “extremely serious”.

On Wednesday, Mitsubishi Motors Corp admitted to manipulating test data to overstate the fuel economy of 625,000 cars sold in Japan. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

