Mitsubishi Motors says no need for financial help at the moment
April 27, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Mitsubishi Motors says no need for financial help at the moment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday said it saw no need to request assistance from financial backers as it was in a strong financial position to deal with a fuel economy data manipulation scandal.

“We have been explaining the situation to our financial backers, including our main banks,” Yutaka Tabata, Mitsubishi’s head of corporate planning and finance, told reporters at a media conference.

“We have mentioned to them that if the need arises, we may approach them for assistance. But at the moment we don’t see a need for it.”

On Tuesday, the automaker said it used fuel economy testing methods that did not comply with Japanese regulations for 25 years, while it has also admitted to manipulating test data for four domestic mini-vehicle models. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

