Mitsubishi Heavy: Too early to decide on support for Mitsubishi Motors
April 25, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Mitsubishi Heavy: Too early to decide on support for Mitsubishi Motors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on Monday said it was too early to decide whether to offer support to affiliate Mitsubishi Motors Corp, which is facing a financial hit after admitting to falsifying fuel economy data on its vehicles.

“The investigation into Mitsubishi Motors over its falsified fuel economy data is still ongoing, so at this point we can not decide on whether to offer assistance,” Mitsubishi Heavy President and CEO Shunichi Miyanaga told reporters.

Mitsubishi Heavy is the biggest shareholder of Mitsubishi Motors, which is being investigated by Japan’s transport ministry after it admitted to falsifying fuel economy data on vehicles sold in Japan.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Tom Hogue

