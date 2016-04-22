FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2016 / 2:15 AM / a year ago

Buyers won't have to pay back govt subsidies for any Mitsubishi cars -Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Car buyers will not have to pay back Japanese government subsidies for any Mitsubishi Motors Corp vehicles that may fall outside the fuel economy subsidies bracket, Jiji news agency quoted Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi as saying.

Takaichi said the government would ask Mitsubishi to pay for any government subsidies granted to consumers if data shows cars do not meet necessary fuel economy standards, Jiji reported.

The automaker this week admitted it had manipulated data to overstate the fuel efficiency of 625,000 cars, sending its share price plunging and prompting a raid by Japanese authorities on one of its facilities. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

