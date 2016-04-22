FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan transport min wants Mitsubishi to consider buying back cars -Kyodo
April 22, 2016 / 12:56 AM / a year ago

Japan transport min wants Mitsubishi to consider buying back cars -Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Japanese Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii said on Friday he wanted Mitsubishi Motors Corp to respond “with integrity” after revelations that it cheated on test to measure fuel economy, including by possibly buying back the cars in question, Kyodo news reported.

Ishi also told a regular news conference the ministry will re-examine its methods for testing vehicles’ fuel economy, according to Kyodo.

Mitsubishi Motors’ shares plunged as much as 16 percent to a life-time low early in early trade. They were untraded all day on Thursday amid a glut of sell orders. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

