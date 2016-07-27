FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Mitsubishi Motors' Q1 profit tumbles 75 pct after mileage-cheating scandal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 27, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Mitsubishi Motors' Q1 profit tumbles 75 pct after mileage-cheating scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects last paragraph to say the loss was booked in the first quarter, not a full-year forecast)

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday reported a 75 percent plunge in first-quarter operating profit as domestic sales slumped after it admitted to overstating the fuel economy of some of its vehicles.

Japan's sixth largest car maker by vehicle sales posted an operating profit of 4.6 billion yen ($43.63 million) in April-June, compared with a SmartEstimate loss for 140 million yen from five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Mitsubishi stuck with its forecast for an annual net loss of 145 billion yen for the year to March as the fallout from the mileage-cheating scandal drags down operating profit by a whopping 82 percent.

The company said it booked an extraordinary loss of 125.9 billion yen in the first quarter as a result of the cheating. ($1 = 105.4300 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.