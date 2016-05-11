Mitsubishi Motors to brief on fuel economy data at 0830 GMT

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it will hold a media briefing at 0830 GMT on Wednesday after submitting more information to Japan’s Transport Ministry about compliance issues with its fuel economy testing methods.

President Tetsuro Aikawa and CEO Osamu Masuko will attend the briefing.

Mitsubishi Motors last month admitted to overstating the fuel economy readings in four of its mini-vehicle models. The transport ministry demanded a further explanation from Mitsubishi by Wednesday after its investigation into the company over the falsified mileage readings showed data irregularities with additional vehicles. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)