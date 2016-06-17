Mitsubishi Motors to give update on mileage data falsification

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it will hold a briefing at 0600 GMT on Friday to provide an update on an ongoing investigation into its falsification of fuel economy data.

Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko, outgoing COO Tetsuro Aikawa and Executive Vice President Ryugo Nakao will attend the briefing at Japan’s Transport Ministry.

Mitsubishi in April admitted to overstating the fuel economy on four of its mini-vehicles, including two produced for Nissan Motor Co, and has said improper mileage calculations may have been used for nine other models.