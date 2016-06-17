FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mitsubishi Motors to give update on mileage data falsification
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016

Mitsubishi Motors to give update on mileage data falsification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp said it will hold a briefing at 0600 GMT on Friday to provide an update on an ongoing investigation into its falsification of fuel economy data.

Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko, outgoing COO Tetsuro Aikawa and Executive Vice President Ryugo Nakao will attend the briefing at Japan’s Transport Ministry.

Mitsubishi in April admitted to overstating the fuel economy on four of its mini-vehicles, including two produced for Nissan Motor Co, and has said improper mileage calculations may have been used for nine other models.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ritsuko Ando

