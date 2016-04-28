FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan govt to start testing mileage of Mitsubishi Motors cars -minister
April 28, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

Japan govt to start testing mileage of Mitsubishi Motors cars -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan will begin tests to measure the fuel economy of vehicles made by Mitsubishi Motors Corp next week and announce results on the first four models in June, Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii said on Thursday.

Mitsubishi Motors last week admitted to manipulating mileage test data for those four models - small vehicles sold in Japan including two under Nissan Motor Co’s badge. It has also said it used fuel economy testing methods that did not comply with Japanese regulations since 1991.

Ishii said the government planned to conduct tests for other models after the initial four.

The ministry previously set up a task force to examine fuel economy data submitted by all automakers. (Reporting by Ami Miyazaki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

