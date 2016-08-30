FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

Japan govt: Mitsubishi Motors overstated fuel economy on 8 more models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's transport ministry on Tuesday said that Mitsubishi Motors Corp had overstated the fuel economy for eight additional models, and ordered the Japanese automaker to correct its readings.

The announcement comes after Mitsubishi in April said it had falsified the fuel economy on two of its minivehicle models, along with two similar models produced for Nissan Motor Co Ltd .

The admission led to a suspension of sales of the four models for nearly three months, and prompted a slump in Mitsubishi's market value. The company sought financial assistance from Nissan, which agreed to buy a controlling one-third stake for $2.2 billion. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
