June 21, 2016 / 2:55 AM / a year ago

Japan govt says Mitsubishi can resume sales of cars in mileage cheating scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's transport ministry said on Tuesday that government tests of Mitsubishi Motors Corp minivehicles with overstated mileages showed that their fuel economy was on average 11 percent lower than advertised.

But Transport Minister Keiichi Ishii said that sales of the vehicles could resume as the test results would not lead to a change in the way the ministry classifies the vehicles.

Mitsubishi in April admitted to overstating the mileage on four of its minivehicles, including two models it produced for Nissan Motor Co.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
